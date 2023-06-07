‘Doesn’t feel real’: NYC man wins $476M Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions: A New York City man won a $476 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in New York state history. ( Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A retired New York City handyman now has the tools to enjoy a nice retirement.

>> Read more trending news

Johnnie Taylor, 71, of the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens, won a record-setting $476 million Mega Millions jackpot in April, WABC-TV reported.

According to a news release from the New York Lottery, Taylor matched all six numbers from the April 14, 2023 drawing. It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot won in New York State since the promotion was launched in the state in 2002, lottery officials said.

He picked up his ticket from his local corner store in Queens, and now he’s New York’s biggest winner ever. Let’s hear it for Johnnie in the comments! #newyorklottery #pleaseplayresponsibly #Mustbe18+ — New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) June 5, 2023

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Taylor said in a statement.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the drawing were 23-27-41-48-51, with a Mega Ball 22.

The previous Mega Millions top prize was a $437 million ticket sold in 2019 in Huntington, lottery officials said.

Taylor, who recently retired, said his wife did not believe him when he told her about his big win. He had to go online to show her that he had, indeed, won the $476 million prize.

Taylor decided to take the lump-sum value of the jackpot; after state and federal withholding, he will take home $157,288,402, lottery officials said.

A former building handyman in Manhattan, Taylor said he wants to travel, buy a new home purchase a new vehicle to replace his 2012 Prius. He added that he will also donate to his local church.

Taylor bought the winning ticket at Liberty Beer and Convenience in Queens, a store near his local subway station, lottery officials said. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the New York Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

“The New York Lottery congratulates Mr. Taylor on winning this historic jackpot, the sales for which brought millions of dollars to New York’s public schools and lottery retailers across the state,” New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer said in a statement.