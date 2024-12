Dolly Parton looks for actors to portray her on Broadway

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton is looking for someone to portray her on Broadway.

Dolly Parton is hitting Broadway and she’s looking for someone to fill her shoes so you’ll want to start practicing “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The singing legend has announced her life story is being adapted for the stage and she’s looking for someone to play her, USA Today reported.

“As you may have heard, my life story is coming to Broadway in a new show called ‘Dolly: An Original Musical.’ And now, I’m announcing the search for Dolly,” Parton said online. “Now, whether you’re chasing your dreams from a small town or you’ve spent years performing on stages across the country, I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!”

If you want to try out to be Dolly, click here.

The website says they’re looking for several people to play Dolly at various stages of her life.

Your audition video should be one minute of you singing your favorite Dolly song and upload the clip to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube or X and tag it #SearchForDolly.

You also need to visit the Dolly Musical website and upload it there too. The deadline is Jan. 12.

Few of the entrants will hopefully get a chance to be seen by the show’s casting director, CNN reported.

Originally the show was going to be called “Hello, I’m Dolly,” but it has been renamed to “Dolly: An Original Musical” and will have new songs written for the show along with some of her classics, USA Today reported.

It is expected to open in 2026.

