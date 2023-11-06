Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump sits in court during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 25, 2023 in New York City. (Seth Wenig/Pool via Getty Images, File)

Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday in the civil fraud trial in New York.

Trump confirmed he planned to take the stand in a post earlier Monday on social media in which he called the case “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and a “WITCH HUNT!”

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit last year, accusing Trump, his adult sons and his business of lying to lenders and insurers about the value of their properties for years in order to get more favorable terms. Trump is accused of inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year, Reuters reported.

New York AG: ‘The only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers’

Update 9:50 a.m. EST Nov. 6: New York Attorney General Letitia addressed people gathered outside the courthouse on Monday and acknowledged that Trump will take the stand.

“Mr. Trump has repeatedly and consistently misrepresented and inflated the value of his assets, and before he takes the stand, I am certain that he will engage in name-calling and taunts and race-baiting, and call this a witch hunt,” she said. “But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers, and numbers, my friends, don’t lie.”

Original report: “Getting ready to head to the Downtown Lower Manhattan Courthouse to testify,” Trump wrote in part on his Truth Social platform.

Court proceedings are expected to begin at 10 a.m., according to CNN.

Trump is expected to take the stand one week after his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, testified in court.

Donald Trump Jr. an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a trustee of a trust that was set up to hold the company’s assets while the elder Trump was in the White House, testified that he never worked on his father’s financial statements, The Associated Press reported. He acknowledged that he signed off on statements as a trustee but said that he trusted accountants and Allen Weisselberg, then the Trump Organization’s finance chief, to do the work.

“I wasn’t working on the document, but if they tell me that it’s accurate, based on their accounting assessment of all of the materials,” he said, according to the AP, “these people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on them.”

Eric Trump, who now runs the Trump Organization, also denied having direct involvement with the financial statements at the heart of the case, The New York Times reported.

“I never worked on the statement of financial condition,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Donald Trump and his sons are expected to testify again, this time for the defense, later in the trial, according to Bloomberg News. The former president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to testify in court on Wednesday, CNN reported.