DoorDash driver accused of spraying substance on delivery says she was trying to spray spider

The Vanderburgh Sheriff's office has charged Kourtney Stevenson, accusing her of spraying a substance on a food delivery. She claimed she was spraying a spider, not the delivery.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A woman accused of spraying something on a food order, which allegedly sickened the people who placed the order, has been identified and is now facing charges.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after one of the two people who placed the food order with DoorDash. They said they both had a “burning sensation” in their mouth, noses, throats and stomachs and started vomiting after eating the food, The New York Times reported.

“I noticed my wife had starting eating and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food she actually threw up,” Mark Cardin told WFIE last week.

“I had a look at the bag and seen that there was some kind of spray or something,” Cardin said. “The bag had been tampered with. So I pulled up my doorbell camera and seen that the lady who dropped the food off had actually tampered with it on purpose for some reason.”

The DoorDash delivery driver was identified as Kourtney Stevenson, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She was captured on a home’s doorbell camera spraying an aerosol from a small can “in the direction of the food,” then leaving, the office said.

She was charged with two counts of battery resulting in moderate injury and two counts of consumer product tampering. The sheriff’s office said the charges were all felonies.

Stevenson, who is from Kentucky, said she was in Evansville, Indiana, to visit her father and was working for DoorDash while visiting.

She was arrested in Kentucky by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Fox News reported.

noses, adding that she is “terrified of spiders,” the sheriff’s office said.

But it was cold the night of the alleged incident — 35 degrees.

“At that temperature, outdoor spiders in Indiana are not active and would not be capable of crawling on exposed surfaces,” the sheriff’s office explained.

DoorDash said that Stevenson has been removed permanently from DoorDash.

“We have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of appalling behavior,” the company said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

