Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

Danelo Cavalcante Pennsylvania State Police released these images of escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cavalcante to be transferred to state correctional facility

Update 10:25 a.m. EDT Sept. 13: Authorities transported Cavalcante to the Pennsylvania State Police station in Avondale for processing after he was apprehended by authorities on Wednesday morning.

“He will ultimately be transferred to a state correctional institution, where he will be housed and begin to serve his life sentence,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference.

Days before his escape from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner stole gun from open garage, police say

Aircraft found heat signature, leading to Cavalcante’s arrest

Update 10:18 a.m. EDT Sept. 13: An aircraft used in the search for Cavalcante caught a heat signature early on Wednesday, helping law enforcement to focus their efforts and leading to the fugitive’s arrest, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Authorities searched a home within their earlier established search perimeter on Tuesday night after a burglar alarm went off, but they did not find Cavalcante or anyone else in the area. Around 1 a.m., authorities began to track a heat signal in the area, though it was lost when a storm rolled in, forcing the aircraft to leave the area.

Later on, after crews were able to continue their searches, they found Cavalcante.

“They were able to move in very quietly,” Bivens said. “They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred.”

Bivens said Cavalcante tried to evade authorities, crawling through thick underbrush with the rifle he had stolen from an open garage on Monday with him. A K-9 was sent in and helped to capture him, Bivens said.

“He continued to resist but was forcibly taken into custody,” he added. “No one was injured as a result of that.”

Cavalcante suffered a bite that Bivens described as “minor” and was checked for injuries at the scene.

Officials: Killer escaped from Pennsylvania prison by scaling wall with razor wire at the top

Cavalcante captured just after 8 a.m.

Update 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 13: Gov. Josh Shapiro said authorities captured Cavalcante shortly after 8 a.m. without injuries.

Police told people in Chester County to be vigilant and lock their doors after Cavalcante stole a .22-caliber rifle from an open garage on Monday night. Shapiro said that during the apprehension of Cavalcante on Wednesday morning, no shots were fired.

Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison spotted nearby on cameras

Original report: Video showed several law enforcement officials surrounding Cavalcante as he stood with his hands behind his back on Wednesday morning. He appeared to be wearing a sweatshirt and dark pants. Earlier, officials said he was last seen wearing blue pants and no shirt.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped from the exercise yard at Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

He was convicted last month of murdering his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed to death in April 2021, and sentenced to life without parole. Authorities said he was also wanted for homicide in his home country of Brazil.

On Tuesday, police said they believed Cavalcante was within a perimeter set up in the South Coventry Township area. He had been spotted Monday night by a motorist, leading police to find his prison-issued shoes, and again later in the day when he stole a .22-caliber rifle from an open garage.

Authorities had warned that he was armed and extremely dangerous.

