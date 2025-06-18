Fans, friends post tributes to Anne Burrell after death of TV chef

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Burrell died on June 17 at the age of 55. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Food Network chef Anne Burrell died Tuesday at the age of 55 and fans and co-stars are posting tributes to the “Worst Cooks in America” host.

Burrell was found dead in her home, but the cause was not clear. An autopsy is being conducted, The Associated Press reported.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman before 8 a.m. on June 17. She was soon pronounced dead.

Food Network, where Burrell appeared on “Iron Chef America,” said in a statement, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Television host Carla Hall, who worked with Burrell on “Top Chef, wrote, “I’m heartbroken to hear about Anne’s passing. She was fierce, funny, and an incredibly talented cook and teacher—someone who brought so much fire and joy to everything she did. I was lucky to work alongside her on Worst Cooks and other nonprofit events. She will be deeply missed,” People magazine reported.

“I know you’ll be cooking up a storm in heaven. RIP,” Wells Adams wrote.

Carson Kressley called Burrell “an amazing chef and teacher. She loved people and her cooking was a way of showing that.”

People reported that her “Worst Cooks” co-host Tyler Florence, said, “Anne was a legendary chef and an even better friend. She was the kind of person who showed up — for dinners, our kids birthday parties, or a swim in the ocean — and lit up every room she walked in to. I’ll never forget when our daughter Dorothy told me Anne was her favorite chef — we always got a kick out of that."

He added, “We shared many adventures, especially during our years filming Worst Cooks in America. She had a true gift for teaching people how to cook — with patience, wit and just the right amount of sass. I’ll always picture Anne in her dressing room, knitting between takes, with one of her cats wandering in to say hello. She brought her generous heart, humor and feisty spirit to everything she did. She will be deeply missed by the entire Florence Family.”

“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro wrote on Instagram, “Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen. You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Chef 🤍 We’ll miss you dearly.”

Burrell was born in 1969 in Cazenovia, New York. She was inspired by her mother’s home cooking and Julia Child, People reported. She earned an English and Communication degree at Canisius College in Buffalo. Burrell became a headhunter, but she didn’t like the job, so she eventually went to the Culinary Institute of America, where she later taught, the AP reported. She also attended an Italian culinary school.

She then worked at several New York City upscale restaurants before hosting her own show on Food Network, “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef.”

In addition to her television appearances, she also wrote two cookbooks, worked with food pantries, juvenile diabetes awareness campaigns and other charities, the AP reported. She also did guest spots on the “Today” show, “Live with Kelly and Mark” and “Good Morning America,” according to IMDB.

Burrell leaves behind her husband, his son, her mother and two siblings, the AP reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group