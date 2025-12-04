FBI arrests man in 2021 DC pipe bomb investigation

WASHINGTON — The FBI has made an arrest nearly five years after a person placed pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The bombs were placed at the RNC and DNC offices in Washington D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the events of Jan. 6.

The alleged bomber was seen in what CNN described as a grainy surveillance video that showed a person in a hoodie, gloves and a face mask.

The bombs were discovered about 15 hours after they were left, and before they went off, CNN reported. They were rendered safe and no one was hurt, but officials said both pipe bombs could have been deadly, The Associated Press reported.

The arrest happened on Thursday morning, but no details about the exact charges or who the person is have been released.

The FBI had earlier shared video of the person placing the devices and estimated that he was about 5-foot-7. They received hundreds of tips over the past five years, conducted interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of video files, the AP said.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said on X in May that it was one of several unsolved cases that had been given “additional resources and investigative attention,” CBS News reported. He said at the time that the agency was making progress in the search.

Still, this is the first time anyone has been named a suspect.

The FBI had offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the person’s identification, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

