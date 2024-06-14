FBI looking for man who robbed a bank while pushing toddler in a shopping cart

Man robs bank with child in tow The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a branch bank inside of a Walmart while he was pushing a small child in a shopping cart, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank branch inside of a Walmart while he was pushing a small child in a shopping cart, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The robbery happened about 2:10 p.m. in a Fort Worth, Texas, First Convenience Bank branch in a Walmart on June 6.

The man approached a bank teller while pushing the child in a shopping cart and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to an FBI news release.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect pushed the shopping cart toward an exit and then fled from the store while carrying the child, the FBI said.

Man robs bank with child in tow The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a branch bank inside of a Walmart while he was pushing a small child in a shopping cart, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The robber was described as a white man aged 35 to 45 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, according to an FBI news release.

He wore a baseball cap, black sunglasses, a multi-colored “fishing shirt” and khaki cargo shorts, according to authorities.

The FBI asked anyone with information to call the Dallas field office at 972-559-5000.

© 2024 Cox Media Group