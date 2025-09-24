Fight leads to three high school students stabbed

PITTSBURGH — Three students were stabbed after a fight in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools Police Chief Dena Young said that the alleged suspect is 16 and was new to the school district, WPXI reported.

Officials said that the teen came through the Carrick High School cafeteria, as is protocol when students are late. There are no metal detectors at that entrance.

District spokesperson Ebony Pugh said the weapon was a small knife.

Two students were taken to an area hospital with wounds to their abdomens. One student was in critical condition while the other was stable, WPXI reported.

A third had a cut to her hand and was treated at the scene.

The student who allegedly had the knife also had a cut to his hand and was treated at the scene before being taken to police headquarters.

The incident started as a fight in the school’s hallway, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said, according to WPXI.

