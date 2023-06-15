Firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

Firefighters in Indiana made a daring, make that a darling, rescue on Thursday.

Fire crews from Carmel Fire in Carmel, Indiana, answered the call to rescue a family of kittens who had become stuck in a storm drain.

According to the fire department’s tweet, they don’t know how the kittens got down there but they were able to pull them all out to safety. there was some water that had collected where the kittens were stuck.

Meow this is a cute one! We routinely pull baby ducks out of storm drains, but today we pulled a whole family of kittens out! Not sure how they ended up there, but all were rescued safely and are on their way to the Hamilton County, Humane Society! pic.twitter.com/idKGXMkyAC — Carmel Fire (@CarmelFireDept) June 15, 2023

In all the fire department saved six kittens, WISH reported.

WXIN said the kittens were all OK

Firefighters say they’re used to pulling ducklings from drains but not kittens.

The babies were taken to the Hamilton County Humane Society, the fire department said.