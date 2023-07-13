First over-the-counter birth control pill approved by FDA

Approved FILE PHOTO: Federal officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control for women. (Mindful Media/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first daily birth control pill for sale without a prescription.

>> Read more trending news

It was not immediately clear when the progestin-only contraceptive, Perrigo’s Opill, would be available over the counter.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

The approval came two months the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and its Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously voted to recommend selling the pill over the counter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group