Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis involved in car crash

Ron DeSantis Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, File)

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning in Tennessee, according to his press secretary.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement obtained by WFTV, WFTS and Fox News, Bryan Griffin said that DeSantis was in a wreck while traveling to an event in Chattanooga.

“He and his team are uninjured,” he said. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear, WFTV reported. No further details were released.

DeSantis was expected to travel to Chattanooga for a fundraiser on Tuesday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.