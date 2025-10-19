Former MLB player dies weeks after motorcycle crash

PEORIA, AZ - FEBRUARY 26: Jesus Montero #63 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Peoria Stadium on February 26, 2015 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

VENEZUELA — A former Major League Baseball player has died weeks after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Venezuela.

Jesús Montero reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a truck on Oct. 4. He was hospitalized in critical condition ever since, but did not recover, according to the Associated Press (AP).

He played for the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Montero was 35 years old, the AP said.

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League mourned his passing in a social media post. They said that Montero leaves “a legacy of effort and passion for the game.

“Venezuelan baseball sadly bids farewell to Jesus Montero‚” they said. “Today, baseball mourns his passing. But it also remembers him with gratitude: for every home run that thrilled fans, for every day he proudly defended his country’s colors, and for every young person who saw in him an example that dreams can be achieved.”

Jesús Montero: adiós a un talento que dejó huella



🔗 https://t.co/SSK699bQ2d pic.twitter.com/ESLJA9Ypx9 — #UnaVidaUnaLiga ⚾️🇻🇪 (@LVBP_Oficial) October 19, 2025

The New York Yankees also paid tribute to Montero on social media.

“The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones.”

The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jlfUpPmgMt — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2025

The AP reported that Montero was suspended for 50 games while he was in the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league system after testing positive for dimethyl butylamine.

He was previously suspended for violating the anti-doping regulations in 2013.

Montero played six years in the Venezuelan winter league before retiring at the age of 31 after the 2020-21 season, the AP said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

