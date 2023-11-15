Former NASCAR star Kevin Harvick buys ‘Ricky Bobby’ mansion for $6.75M

Kevin Harvick: The newly retired NASCAR star has a new home to put his 60 trophies won during his more than two decades on the auto racing circuit. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

America is all about speed, and former NASCAR star Kevin Harvick raced to upgrade his living quarters last month. Now, he will have plenty of room to display the 60 trophies he won during his more than two decades as a driver.

>> Read more trending news

A suburban Charlotte mansion that appeared in the 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” was bought by Harvick and his wife, DeLana, for $6.75 million, the Charlotte Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

According to Mecklenburg County real estate records, the Harvicks bought the 12,000-plus-foot mansion in southern North Carolina on Oct. 27, the business publication reported.

NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick pays $6.75M for ‘Ricky Bobby’ mansion on Lake Normanhttps://t.co/Ny613e84BC — Elsa Gillis (@ElsaWSOC9) November 14, 2023

The waterfront mansion is located in the gated Connor Quay neighborhood in Cornelius, located roughly 20 miles north of Charlotte.

The residence was listed on Feb. 24 for $9.9 million, five years after selling for $4 million in February 2018.

In January, Harvick announced that he was retiring after 23 seasons competing in NASCAR’s premier racing series, The Athletic reported.

Harvick, 47, won all of NASCAR’s major racing events, including the 2007 Daytona 500, three Brickyard 400 events, two Coca-Cola 600s and two Southern 500 titles, according to the sports news website. He was the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

He finished with 60 wins on NASCAR’s top circuit and finished 444 times in the top 10. He ranks ninth on NASCAR’s all-time victory list, according to CBS Sports.

Talladega Nights” starred Will Ferrell in the title role as Ricky Bobby, a top driver on the NASCAR circuit.

©2023 Cox Media Group