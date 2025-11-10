Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue dies at 84

NEW YORK — The National Football League is mourning the death of its former commissioner.

Paul Tagliabue died Sunday at the age of 84 due to heart failure, according to the Associated Press (AP).

He served as NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006 after Pete Rozelle’s retirement.

An NFL spokesperson told the AP that Tagliabue’s family informed the league of his death.

“Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL,” said current commissioner Roger Goodell. “I am forever grateful and proud to have Paul as my friend and mentor. I cherished the innumerable hours we spent together, where he helped shape me as an executive but also as a man, husband, and father.”

Tagliabue helped bring labor peace and riches to the NFL but was criticized for not taking stronger action against concussions, the AP reported.

News of his death came shortly before the 1 p.m. kickoffs.

The AP said that several teams held moments of silence throughout the day for both Tagliabue and Marshawn Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle who died on Thursday.

