Former NFL player LeShon Johnson convicted in dog-fighting case

FILE PHOTO: Running back LeShon Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals moves the ball during a game against the New York Jets at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Johnson was convicted by a federal jury for his role in dog fighting.

Former Arizona Cardinal running back LeShon Johnson has been convicted on his role in a dog-fighting ring, the Department of Justice announced this week.

A federal jury in Oklahoma convicted Johnson of six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting and delivering animals to be used in fighting, the DOJ said.

After being found guilty, Johnson surrendered 190 dogs that were seized as part of the case. The government is looking at forfeiture of the dogs with the U.S. Marshals Service caring for them as part of the asset forfeiture program.

The conviction came from his operation of Mal Kant Kennels. The jury heard evidence that he bred and trafficked dogs that were considered champions and grand champions. The 190 dogs that were taken from his property were the largest seizure of animals in a dog-fighting case.

This is not the first time Johnson has been convicted of his role in a dog-fighting ring. He also had a state conviction dating to 2004.

Johnson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, the DOJ said.

The running back played in the NFL from 1994 to 1999 for the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals and the New York Giants. He had 253 carries for 955 yards and five touchdowns over six seasons, according to ESPN.

He had been diagnosed with cancer in 1998 and returned to the game with the Giants. His last team before retirement was the XFL’s Chicago Enforcers in 2000, CBS News reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group