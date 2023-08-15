Former NFL running back Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash

Alex Collins: The running back spent his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said. He was 28.

Collins, of Lauderhill, Florida, died after the crash in nearby Lauderdale Lakes, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Collins crashed his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle into the rear passenger side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV that was turning left at about 10:20 p.m. EDT, ESPN reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement that Collins was “a joy to be around” and a person “whose light shined brightly.”

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” Harbaugh said. “He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

He played one season in Seattle but then excelled when he came to Baltimore in 2017, leading the Ravens with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He celebrated every touchdown with an Irish jig that he learned from his football coach at South Plantation High School, ESPN reported.

Collins suffered a foot injury in 2018 and was placed on injured reserve. He was released in April 2019 after he was charged with gun and drug violations, the cable sports news network reported.

He returned to Seattle in 2020 and 2021, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted that Collins was one of his favorite teammates.

“You brought joy to every huddle,” Wilson wrote. “Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.”

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, the sheriff’s office said. An investigation is ongoing.

Collins was a college star at Arkansas, where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and scored 20 touchdowns as a junior, ESPN reported.

Collins’ death is the second death of a former Razorbacks player.

Former quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned on June 27 while swimming at a beach on the Florida Panhandle near the city of Destin.

