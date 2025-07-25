Golden Earring founder, ‘Radar Love’ co-writer George Kooymans dies

FILE PHOTO: George Kooymans of Golden Earring performs on stage at Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 14, 2009 in London, England. Kooymans died on July 23 after a battle with ALS. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

A founder of the Dutch rock band Golden Earring has died.

George Kooymans was 77 years old.

The band and Kooymans’ family announced his death, saying he died on July 23 from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a degenerative disease affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, The Associated Press reported.

“George bore this devastating and debilitating illness with exceptional strength and dignity,” the band said. “We bid farewell to a great musician and composer, whose work extended beyond Golden Earring. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, but above all, a friend.”

He was diagnosed with ALS four years ago, Consequence reported. When he retired due to his health in 2021, the band did not replace him, Dutch News reported.

“We are a group of friends of four men who are irreplaceable. A new band member? That wouldn’t fit.” Golden Earring said in the past.

Golden Earring formed in the early 1960s and while popular in the Netherlands, they had an underground following, but when their hit “Radar Love,” co-written by Kooymans, gained worldwide attention, they made it big. The song was covered by U2, R.E.M. and appeared on several soundtracks such as “Baby Driver.”

He was also one of the lead singers on the hit “Twilight Zone,” which was one of the band’s biggest songs in the U.S. in 1982, with the help of MTV, which aired the song’s music video.

A farewell concert is planned for January 30, 2026, with the proceeds to benefit ALS research, Dutch News reported.

