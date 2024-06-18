‘Good spirits’: Ian McKellen recovers after falling off London stage midperformance

Stage fall FILE PHOTO: Sir Ian McKellen attends the Gala Night performance of "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" on October 27, 2022 in London, England. McKellen is recuperating after falling from a stage mid-performance. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images)

“Lord of the Rings” actor Ian McKellen is recovering after falling off a London stage during a performance.

The “X-Men” actor was doing a fight scene in “Player Kings,” playing John Falstaff at the time of the fall, The Associated Press reported. The BBC reported that he cried out in pain and called for help.

McKellen, 85, was helped by a staff member and two doctors before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The play was canceled after the theater was evacuated.

A theater spokesperson said McKellen underwent a scan, with medical officials saying he will “make a speedy and full recovery.” They did not disclose any specific injuries.

The theater spokesperson said the actor is “in good spirits” and is expected to appear in the matinee performance on Wednesday. “Player Kings” is a combination of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part One” and “Henry IV, Part Two.”

It premiered in April in London’s West End for a 12-week run which ends on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

In addition to playing Gandalf in “The Lord of the Rings” saga and Magneto in the “X-Men” franchise, McKellen is well known for his Shakespearian roles such as Macbeth, King Lear, Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Hamlet and Richard III, both on screen and on the stage, Variety reported.

He has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and has won a Tony, a Golden Globe and several Olivier Awards, The New York Times reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Through the years Actor Ian McKellen, October 14th 1965. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images) (Radio Times/Radio Times via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group