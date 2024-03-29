Gypsy Rose Blanchard, husband split 3 months after her prison release

Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on Jan. 5, 2024 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, File)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she and her husband, Ryan Anderson, are calling it quits three months after her release from prison, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Blanchard made the announcement on her private Facebook page, People and Rolling Stone reported. The couple tied the knot in July 2022, while Blanchard was serving a sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Blanchard wrote on Facebook, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

The 32-year-old Louisiana native added that she has support from family and friends as she deals with the split.

“I am learning to listen to my heart,” she wrote, according to People. “Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Blanchard spent eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The elder Blanchard was stabbed to death by her daughter’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

At Godejohn’s trial, the Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted that she convinced him to kill her mother in order to escape years of abuse, the Kansas City Star reported. In 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

In December, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from a Missouri prison. She told Entertainment Tonight in January that she immediately moved in with Anderson, who she connected with after he started to write her letters behind bars.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends,” she said, according to ET. She added that they had talked about having kids and were “integrating into our new life together.”

Earlier this month, Gypsy Rose Blanchard deleted her social media accounts, which had millions of followers. She explained in a video posted on TikTok that the decision came after a conversation with her dad in which “he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed,” HuffPost reported. She later deleted her TikTok account, according to Rolling Stone.

A source told People that she deleted her accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”

Her story was the subject of a 2017 HBO documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” and adapted into the limited series “The Act,” which premiered on Hulu in 2019. After her release from prison, the docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” aired on Lifetime.

© 2024 Cox Media Group