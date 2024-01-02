Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns

Dr. Claudine Gay

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses. She has announced she is resigning as the university's president. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced plans to resign from her position Tuesday after facing criticism for her response last month to questions posed at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus.

The Ivy League school’s board confirmed that Gay had decided to step down in a statement, saying that she plans “to step down from the presidency and resume her faculty position at Harvard.”

Alan M. Garber, Harvard’s provost and chief academic officer, will serve as interim president.

Check back for more on this developing story.


