Helicopter door crashes onto roof of Florida furniture store

Door on the roof: A helicopter door rests on the roof of a southwest Florida furniture store after it fell from the aircraft. (Iona McGregor Fire District)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — This was not a way to open your doors for business.

>> Read more trending news

A helicopter door dropped out of the sky and landed on the roof of a Southwest Florida furniture store as it prepared to open for the day on Aug. 2, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Iona McGregor Fire District in southern Fort Myers, the helicopter door fell on the roof of Leaders Furniture.

Employees at the store on U.S. 41 said they heard a loud noise at about 10 a.m. EDT, WFTX-TV reported. They originally believed a vehicle had crashed into the building but did not see anything, according to the television station.

Moments later, police arrived and asked for access to the store’s roof, WFTX reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Iona McGregor Fire District found the black door lying on the roof, according to WBBH-TV.

“Our crew provided access to the roof for first responders and also retrieved the door,” Iona McGregor Fire District said in its Facebook post. “No one was hurt and there was no damage to the building.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the door came from a Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm Bo 105 helicopter, the Miami Herald reported. The aircraft landed safely at Page Field Airport, located about two miles north of the furniture store.

The FAA said that five people were aboard the aircraft and there were no injuries, according to the newspaper.

The FAA has opened an investigation into the incident.