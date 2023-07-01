High school graduate wins $50K after dad buys him first lottery ticket

Big gift: A Washington state teen won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by his father as a high school graduation present. (David Commins/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OLYMPIA, Wash. — That was quite a graduation present.

>> Read more trending news

A Washington state high school graduate won $50,000 on his first lottery ticket, lottery officials said.

Lance Wall, 18, of Washougal, was given a $20 Six Figures scratch-off ticket from his father as a graduation gift, Washington’s Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday.

The teen’s father scratched off the ticket and came up big, uncovering a $50,000 prize. It was the second time that someone in the state had won the $50,00 prize; the top jackpot in the promotion is $500,000, according to the lottery’s website.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning $50,000 in the game are 1 in 913,000.

Wall told lottery officials that he plans to save his newfound bankroll for his future. He said he hopes to become an artist.

The winning ticket was bought at the 7 Market in Camas, lottery officials said.

Need something to lift your spirits?
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!