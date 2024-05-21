Hiker dies in fall from cliff in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge

Horsetail Falls Oregon's Horsetail Falls can be seen in this undated photo. (ead72 - stock.adobe.com, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died Sunday after going off-trail and falling from a cliff in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Elisha Angelic Macias, 22, fell from a cliff west of the Horsetail Falls trailhead, about 30 miles east of Portland, authorities said.

Macias was hiking with friends on the popular Oneota Trail when she left them and went off trail on her own, deputies said. No one in her group saw her fall, though authorities estimated that she fell 50-60 feet.

Deputies learned about the incident from a person who called for help around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Responding authorities found another hiker performing CPR on Macias, who was from Hillsboro, about 20 miles west of Portland.

She was pronounced dead around 4:35 p.m.

A search and rescue team from the sheriff’s office and the county medical examiner recovered the hiker’s body after the fall, authorities said. Volunteers with Trauma Intervention Program Northwest also responded to provide “trauma-informed resources and care for all effected,” officials said.

The fall happened weeks after another hiker was found dead in the same area, the Salem Statesman Journal reported. A 61-year-old woman who was hiking by herself was found “at the bottom of a cliff near Horsetail Falls Trailhead,” deputies said, according to the newspaper.

