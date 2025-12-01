Hikers airlifted after one slips, landing on ledge

FILE PHOTO: Hikers had to be rescued after one slipped on snow and went over the edge, and the second tried to unsuccessfly save him.

Hikers in Mt. Charleston, Nevada, had to be rescued by helicopter after one slipped over the edge and a second tried to help them.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Nov. 26. Three of the hikers were in a snowy area near Little Falls when one slipped over the side and landed on a ledge, KVVU reported.

KSNV said they were off-trail when it happened.

A second tried to save the first person, but neither was able to get back up onto the trail. The third person then called for help, contacting 911.

A helicopter had to rescue the two hikers who were on the ledge. Neither was hurt, KSNV reported.

They were, however, checked out for hypothermia symptoms.

© 2025 Cox Media Group