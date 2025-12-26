Holiday returns: How to take the headaches out of returning the gifts that didn’t hit the mark

Despite the best of intentions, not all gifts will be the perfect present, so either they go in the closet, never to be seen again, or they get taken back to the store.

If you take the second path, there are some things you should prepare for.

You should make sure you know each store’s return and exchange policy. They will more than likely be different depending on the retailer.

The National Retail Federation confirmed the government’s statement, adding that some “retailers make return policies more lenient during the holiday season, understanding that there can be a lag time between when a gift is purchased and received.” However, the group warned that some have tightened their policies to combat fraud.

While some may be rushing to stores in the hours and days after Christmas, the NRF said that most returns will actually happen in January.

The NRF estimated that total spending this holiday was going to be between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion.

Returns from the entire year are estimated to be $849.9 billion this year, with about 19.3% of online purchases returned.

For the holiday season, the NRF said about 17% of holiday purchases will be returned and that 82% of shoppers will return them within a month of receiving the unwanted gift.

Companies, about 85% of retailers, are leaning on technology, specifically AI, to help determine what returns are legitimate and which ones are fraudulent, but so far, companies said that AI is only 45% effective when used on its own, the NRF said. The agency said about 9% of returns are considered fraudulent.

Return policies

Each store has its own policy. It may be different during the holiday season than the rest of the year.

Amazon will take returns of most items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 until Jan. 31. The items must be in the original or unused condition. Apple-branded items can be returned through Jan. 15.

Walmart shoppers also can return items through Jan. 31 as long as they were purchased from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 for items bought online or in stores. If you purchased from a third-party through Walmart’s marketplace, they may have their own return policy.

Target has different deadlines depending on the item. Electronics, entertainment and Target Plus items can be returned until Jan. 24. Apple and Beats products can be returned until Jan. 8. Other items, you have 90 days as long as they are unopened and in new condition.

Apple set Jan. 8 as its return deadline for anything purchased from Apple between Nov. 12 and Dec. 25.

Best Buy will accept returns of items that were purchased from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31 until Jan. 15. Some items may have a short return window of only 14 days from the date of purchase. If an item needs to be activated, there will be a $45 restocking fee, unless the item is unopened.

Costco doesn’t have a holiday return policy, but the warehouse store will accept returns of most items at any time for a full refund. Electronics have to be returned within 90 days.

The Home Depot has a standard return policy that depends on the type of item. Typically, it is 90 days for new, unopened items, but televisions, furniture, computers and gas-powered equipment can be returned within 30 days as long as it is new and sealed in its original packaging. Major appliances have a 48-hour return window.

Kohl’s will allow items purchased from Oct. 5 to Oct. 31 to be returned until Jan. 31. Items purchased after Oct. 31 can be returned within 90-days of purchase, except for Sephora items, which must have been purchased from Oct. 31 to Dec. 30, and premium electronics and watches purchased from Oct. 5 to Dec. 30, have until Jan. 31.

Macy’s purchases can be returned until Jan. 31 if they were purchased from Oct. 6 through Dec. 31. They need to be in original condition and still have the tags. If the items were bought in a Macy’s store, you can return the items to a brick-and-mortar location for free. If the items were purchased online, you can return them to a store or return them online. There is a $9.99 shipping fee if you are not a Star Rewards member and you return the item online.

Sephora will accept returns on new or gently used products until Jan. 30. To get a full refund on the original form of payment, you’ll have to have the receipt, otherwise, you’ll get exchanges or store credit.

TJX stores such as Marshalls and T.J. Maxx have until Feb. 4 to return items purchased from Oct. 5 to Dec. 24. The items must be unworn and unused. Swimwear and underwear must have original tickets attached. If returned by mail, there is an $11.99 fee. Home Goods will accept returns of items purchased from Oct. 5 to Dec. 24 through Jan. 24. You must return the item to the company from where it was purchased, meaning you cannot return an item bought at T.J. Maxx to a Marshalls location, Money reported.

