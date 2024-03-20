Horse killed in collision with school bus

A horse has died after escaping its enclosure and getting hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in Topeka, Kansas.

Horse killed after crashing with a school bus A horse has died after escaping its enclosure and getting hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in Topeka, Kansas.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOPEKA, Kan. — A horse died after it escaped from its enclosure and got hit by a school bus Wednesday morning in Topeka, Kansas.

Just before 9 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a crash in Topeka involving a school bus, according to KSNT.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the school bus, from Shawnee Heights USB 450, had no children on the bus at the time of the collision, the news outlet reported.

The school bus had hit a horse, WIBW reported. The horse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Abigail Christian said it was unclear how the horse got out of its enclosure, according to WIBW.

