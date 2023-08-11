Hunter Biden investigation: AG appoints special counsel

David C. Weiss U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, now special counsel investigating Hunter Biden. (justice.gov)

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced that he has appointed David Weiss to serve as special counsel in the investigation into Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

>> Read more trending news

Weiss has served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware since 2018 after he was appointed to the position by former President Donald Trump. He began investigating Hunter Biden in 2019.

“In February 2021, U.S. Attorney Weiss was asked to remain as U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware and, in that capacity, to continue to lead the investigation,” Garland said during a news conference Friday. “Mr. Weiss would be permitted to continue his investigation, take any investigative steps he wanted and make the decision whether to prosecute in any district.”

Last month, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. The agreement would have seen Hunter Biden plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and admit to the facts of a firearm charge. He would have been required to enter a pretrial diversion agreement as part of the deal.

However, a judge took issue with the scope of the agreement and rejected it. On Friday, Weiss said plea deal talks had broken down between authorities and attorneys for Hunter Biden, The Associated Press reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group