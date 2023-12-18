‘I am very, very lucky’: Kate Micucci says she is cancer free after surgery to remove lung cancer

Kate Micucci

Kate Micucci FILE PHOTO: Kate Micucci attends "Clerks III" Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The actress and comedian gave her fans a health update. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kate Micucci has given her fans a health update after disclosing last week that she had undergone surgery for lung cancer.

The 43-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actress shared on TikTok, “I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week. It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you.”

#cancerfree #solucky #update #goodnews #goodnewsontiktok #lungcancer

She added that she is cancer-free after her surgery to remove cancer from her lung and that she will not need any follow-up treatment.

She said that she will be able to be with her son for Christmas.

Micucci said she never smoked a cigarette in her life, so she was shocked to have developed lung cancer, People magazine reported.

Lung cancer accounts for 1 in 5 cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. It was announced last week that actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer after being diagnosed a few months ago.

