Influencer Jasmine Yong says 2-year-old son drowned in pool while she, husband were napping

Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong says her 2-year-old son, Enzo, died on Mother’s Day after drowning in a hotel pool.

Yong shared the news on Instagram.

According to Yong, Enzo fell asleep on the hotel room bed between his parents after drinking some milk. Then, Yong said, she and her husband fell asleep next to him.

When the couple woke up, they discovered Enzo was not there. They then noticed that the originally locked door to an area with an indoor swimming pool had been opened. They entered the area and found Enzo unresponsive in the pool, according to People.

The couple tried calling for help but could not get phone service in their room. They performed CPR then took the child to the lobby, where an ambulance was called. The toddler was declared dead soon after he arrived at the hospital.

“Our baby Enzo has gone up to be a happy little angel and is no longer suffering or in pain,” Yong wrote in a Chinese-language caption on Instagram that has been translated into English.

Yong asked people on social media not to spread rumors about her son’s death.

“Please let baby Enzo leave the world peacefully,” she concluded.

Yong followed up her post by sharing a pair of videos.

