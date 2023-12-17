Inmate used prison-issued iPad to ask minors for nude photos, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate at a Texas state facility is accused of using a prison-issued iPad to coerce underage girls to send him nude photos, authorities said.

Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny, 36, was charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old, a second-degree felony, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Elkhaliny, an inmate at Fabian Dale Dominguez State Jail in San Antonio, allegedly used the iPad to communicate with a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old girl in Bexar County, according to the newspaper. The other three victims are from Tarrant and Dallas counties, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters during a Friday news conference.

Prisoners are issued iPads to communicate with persons outside of jail while they are serving their sentences, KSAT-TV reported.

“It appears he may be grooming them for possible sexual activity later after he gets out of jail,” Salazar told reporters, according to KENS-TV.

Elkhaliny was transferred to the state jail in May, the Express-News reported. He is serving a nine-year sentence after his convictions in Nueces County on charges of unlawful restraint, serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and providing a false statement.

In an odd twist, charges have also been filed against Elkhaliny’s wife, Mariam Said Elkhaliny, Salazar said. The inmate had also been communicating with his wife through the iPad, KSAT reported.

Investigators learned that Mariam Elkhaliny was married not only to Mina Elkhaliny, but also to another person, the Express-News reported. She was arrested on a charge of bigamy, which is a third-degree felony.

The inmate is her first cousin, while the other man is the father of her children, KSAT reported. Salazar said that in Texas a person can be married to their cousin but is not allowed to have sexual relations with them, according to the television station.

“(This was) certainly a twisted case, with a whole bunch of plot twists to it,” Salazar told reporters.