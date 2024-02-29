Iowa’s Caitlin Clark says she will enter the WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes listens as the crowd cheers after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

OWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has announced that this season with the team will be her last as she plans to enter the WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Clark has scored the most points by any major college woman’s player ever on Wednesday, according to KCRG. She scored 33 points which helped her to pass Lynette Woodward, The Associated Press reported.

Clark had already broken the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record on Feb. 15 against Michigan when she poured in a school-record 49 points. That effort moved Clark, a senior, past University of Washington star Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527 points.

Clark is expected to be the number one pick for the WNBA by Indiana Fever, according to ESPN. On Wednesday, she broke a major women’s college basketball scoring record by making 33 points.

Clark now has 2,650 points, ESPN reported.

Clark is expected to break another record this Sunday when Iowa plays Ohio State, KCRG reported. That record is Pete Maravich’s record which she is about 17 points from passing, according to ESPN.

