Israel-Hamas war: 3-year-old American among hostages in Gaza, White House says

Fighting continues: The war in the Middle East reached its 37th day on Sunday. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House on Sunday condemned the continuing hostage crisis in the Gaza Strip, including the detainment of a 3-year-old U.S. citizen.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the White House, President Joe Biden spoke with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar on Sunday.

The two leaders “discussed the need to protect innocent civilians and ongoing efforts to increase the continuous flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza” as Israel and Hamas militants continue to battle in the five-week war.

Biden continued to condemn “unequivocally” hostages being held by Hamas. According to the White House statement, the 3-year-old child’s parents were killed by Hamas when the militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay,” the White House said.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News on Sunday morning that the U.S. is “actively engaged” in negotiations between Israel, Hamas and Qatar, to get the hostages released, ABC News reported.

“There are ongoing negotiations involving the Israelis, the Qataris and we the United States are actively engaged in this as well because we want to make sure that we bring home those Americans who have been taken hostage as well as all the other hostages,” Sullivan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Sullivan said that nine American hostages are still missing. Overall, 239 people are still detained by Hamas, but it unclear how many of them are still alive.

“We do not know the precise number of hostages. We know the number of missing, and that’s the number the Israelis have given, but we don’t know how many of those are still alive,” Sullivan told ABC. “As far as Americans are concerned, there are nine missing American citizens as well as a missing legal permanent resident--a green card holder.”