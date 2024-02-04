‘It’s a boy!’: Trooper delivers 2nd baby on side of Kansas highway in less than a month

Second delivery: Kansas Highway Patrol Master Trooper Da’Von Brame delivered a second child in less than a month. (Kansas Highway Patrol/Kansas Highway Patrol)

ARK CITY, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper earlier last month helped deliver a second child in less than a month on a roadside after a family realized they were not going to get to a hospital in time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that on Jan. 12 just after 4 a.m., troopers received a call about a family heading to the hospital to have a baby but they were not going to make it there.

The couple was identified by KWCH as Lauren and Mike Rosales.

“The minute I told Mike that it was time to go, I just felt like we weren’t going to make it,” Lauren Rosales said. “All of a sudden, things got really real really fast and about the minute we got in the car, I was like, ‘Mike, this baby is coming. We’re not gonna make it.’”

The hospital in Wichita was over an hour away from Ark City, according to KWCH.

Soon after Master Trooper Da’Von Brame arrived, he and the baby’s father helped deliver the infant on the roadside just off the shoulder of Interstate 35, authorities said.

Brame had a similar call about three weeks earlier in Butler County, according to KWCH.

“First thing I think is, ‘Oh man, here comes a baby. What do I need to do?’” Brame said, according to the news station.

“As long as the baby’s breathing and crying and staying warm, that’s what you do until paramedics get there,” he said.

“(Mike) wants me to come back for (Pierson’s) first birthday and I’m gonna make it a point to do that on his one-year birthday,” Brame said, according to KWCH. “And hopefully, maybe, as long as I live, you know, I can you know, see him every birthday or keep in contact with him and say, ‘Hey buddy,’ ya know, ‘How’s it goin’, and make sure he’s doing good.”

“This month was pretty crazy,” Brame said. “I hope that’s it but if it comes again, I’m ready for it.”

“Mom, Dad, and KHP’s newest Junior Trooper Pierson made their way to the hospital and all are doing great,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

