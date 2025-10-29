Jamar Champ, estranged husband of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Masika Kalysha, dies in car crash

FILE PHOTO: The estranged husband of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Masika Kalysha, Jamar Champ, died after a car crash.

The estranged husband of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Masika Kalysha was killed in a car crash in Texas.

Jamar Champ was 38 years old.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Police said that a BMW was going west in the eastbound lane in Houston and hit a Tesla Cybertruck head-on.

The Cybertruck hit an 18-wheeler and the BMW caught fire. The driver of the BMW died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family and friends identified the Cybertruck’s driver as Champ, KHOU reported.

Kalysha posted to social media, “God woke me up at 2:00am... I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please.” She did not specifically mention Champ’s death in the post.

Later, she posted on Instagram, “I am in shambles please respect my family and children at this time.”

She asked that blogs not post information about Champ’s death before she would be able to tell her children.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt, police said.

KVRR reported it is not known why the driver of the BMW was going the wrong way.

Officials said an autopsy will determine if there was any impairment that led to the crash, KHOU reported.

The identity of the BMW’s driver has not been released.

