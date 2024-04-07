Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson make appearance at WrestleMania XL

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce: The former Eagles center flexed during his appearance at WrestleMania XL on Saturday. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Kelce may be retired from the NFL, but he made a big splash in the squared circle on Saturday.

The Eagles’ seven-time Pro Bowl selection, who announced his retirement from pro football in March, got into the ring with former teammate Lane Johnson to help Rey Mysterio win his tag-team match at WrestleMania XL, The Athletic reported.

WrestleMania, the marquee event for WWE, typically employs a local angle for its shows. This year’s two-night card is being held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, so it was inevitable that the wrestling promotion would inject some local flavor from the city of Brotherly Love.

Joel Embiid, the current MVP of the NBA, is a huge WWE fan, according to The Athletic.

But it was Kelce and Johnson, two huge offensive linemen, who made the difference in the tag-team match that pitted Mysterio and Andrade against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio (Rey’s son), People reported.

During the closing moments of the match, Dominik Mysterio attempted to use a chair near ringside, but it was thwarted by two large masked men, according to The Athletic.

Johnson, the larger of the two Eagles at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, yanked the chair away from the younger Mysterio. Kelce then tossed the wrestler into the ring post and then into the ring.

Rey Mysterio, meanwhile, pinned Escobar to win the match, People reported.

Kelce and Johnson then removed their green masks, which had logos depicting an eagle, to the delight of the WrestleMania crowd. Kelce, who retired after 13 seasons with the Eagles, climbed the turnbuckle and let out a yell.

NFL stars have been involved in WrestleMania before. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania XXXVI in 2020, The Athletic reported. Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor appeared in WrestleMania XI in 1995,defeating Bam Bam Bigelow.

Jason Kelce

Through the years PHILADELPHIA, PA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

