Jennifer Aniston shares last message she received from Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry following his death last month.

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

On Wednesday, Aniston shared a text message that Perry sent her on social media, according to The Associated Press.

“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” the text message from Perry reads, according to Variety. It was sent along with a photo of him and Aniston laughing as they read a script.

Aniston also shared a video clip of a scene between her and Perry’s “Friends” characters, Rachel and Chandler, CNN reported.

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” Aniston said in a tribute posted on her Instagram account.

Aniston also talked about the process of loss and how she has been reading over their text messages recently, according to People.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,” Aniston said, according to People.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’” she wrote on Instagram.

The cast of “Friends” released a joint statement following Perry’s death. According to Variety, each cast member has also been sharing individual tributes over the last few days, highlighting their favorite memories of Perry.

