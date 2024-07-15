Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
Cannon ruled that the special counsel cannot prosecute Trump in the case, CNN reported.
The judge, who was appointed by Trump, cites the “unlawful appointment” of Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the former president and his handling of classified documents after he left office.
