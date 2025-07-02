Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Not guilty on racketeering count

Sean Combs
Sean Combs jury selection delayed FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has reached a verdict on all charges he faces. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional B)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The jury deliberating the fate of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a verdict on all charges he faces.

Read more trending news

Update 10:20 a.m. ET July 2: Combs was found not guilty of racketeering.

Original report: The jury told the judge overseeing the case that it had the verdict within an hour of the start of deliberations for the day in the case, CNN reported.

He faces two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering, The Associated Press reported.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The trial lasted seven weeks, and before the jury got the case, the prosecutors dropped additional theories of attempted arson and kidnapping, the AP reported.

The jury was on its third day of deliberations. On Tuesday, there was a partial verdict on four of the five counts levied against Combs. They did not have a verdict on count one - the racketeering count. They were told to deliberate longer.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!