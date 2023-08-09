Kansas City police locate owner of ‘Abe,’ a giant tortoise

Abe: The owners of a giant tortoise named Abe have been located. (Kansas City Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “slow walkin’, fast talkin’” giant tortoise is heading home.

“Abe” will be reunited with his human owner, the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to police, the animal was found at East 75th Street and Troost Avenue, WDAF-TV reported.

Police said it took five people to lift and hoist Abe into the back of a truck, according to the television station.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the African spurred tortoise is the largest mainland tortoise. It can grow to 30 inches in length and weighs more than 100 pounds. According to zoo officials, some males have tipped the scales at 200 pounds.

It was unclear how Abe got loose, but police wrote on Facebook that the tortoise’s “human” is en route to meet with officers to reunite.

“Stay tuned for the happy ending!” police wrote. “And thank you ALL for caring about this guy.”