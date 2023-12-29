Kathy Griffin files for divorce from second husband ahead of 4th wedding anniversary

Kathy Griffin LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the official opening of Paula Abdul's Flamingo Las Vegas residency "Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her second husband ahead of their upcoming anniversary.

Griffin reportedly filed for divorce on Thursday, according to Los Angeles Superior Court records obtained by The Associated Press. Court records cited irreconcilable differences.

Griffin and Randy Bick dated for a few years before they got married on New Year’s Day 2020, the AP reported.

Court records obtained by CNN indicate that Griffin and Bick signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married.

Griffin, 63. asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement, according to the Los Angeles Times. She also asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support for either of them.

Griffin and Bick, 44, do not have any children together, according to the LA Times.

The divorce filing was first reported on TMZ on Friday, according to the AP.

Griffin was previously married to Matthew Moline until they split in 2005, CNN reported.

Griffin starred in “Suddenly Susan” and “My Life on the D-List,” the AP said.

