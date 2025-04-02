Kentucky man, animals unharmed after tornado nearly rips barn in half

File photo. A tornado ripped through a Kentucky man's barn on Sunday, but he and his animals escaped without injury.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man and his animals escaped injury when a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday and nearly ripped his barn in half.

The barn, located in Bullitt County, was impacted by what was believed to be at least an EF1 tornado that hit Lebanon Junction south of Shepherdsville on March 30.

“I mean, it’s, I guess all you can do is feel grateful,” resident Justin Parsley said. “It’s a loss, but I just kinda feel grateful, to be honest.”

In addition to Parsley, there were eight horses in the barn when the twister struck, along with his dog, Radar.

“My first thought is, ‘We got to check on the animals.’” Parsley said. “Once I found the animals were OK, It was just kind of overwhelming. It’s just hard to believe it happened.”

Officials estimated that the tornado roared through the air with winds exceeding 100 mph. Parsley told WLKY that the storm sounded “like a freight train.”

“It felt like it lasted three or four minutes, but in reality probably 30 seconds,” Parsley said. “There’s parts of the (barn) probably a mile away, you can tell because of the color of the metal and the insulation that’s on it.

“It’s crazy, just crazy.”

