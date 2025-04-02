Kentucky man, animals unharmed after tornado nearly rips barn in half

The twister had speeds of up to 100 mph.
Tornado" File photo. A tornado ripped through a Kentucky man's barn on Sunday, but he and his animals escaped without injury. (Dan Ross/Adobe Stock )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man and his animals escaped injury when a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday and nearly ripped his barn in half.

Read more trending news

The barn, located in Bullitt County, was impacted by what was believed to be at least an EF1 tornado that hit Lebanon Junction south of Shepherdsville on March 30.

“I mean, it’s, I guess all you can do is feel grateful,” resident Justin Parsley said. “It’s a loss, but I just kinda feel grateful, to be honest.”

In addition to Parsley, there were eight horses in the barn when the twister struck, along with his dog, Radar.

“My first thought is, ‘We got to check on the animals.’” Parsley said. “Once I found the animals were OK, It was just kind of overwhelming. It’s just hard to believe it happened.”

Officials estimated that the tornado roared through the air with winds exceeding 100 mph. Parsley told WLKY that the storm sounded “like a freight train.”

“It felt like it lasted three or four minutes, but in reality probably 30 seconds,” Parsley said. “There’s parts of the (barn) probably a mile away, you can tell because of the color of the metal and the insulation that’s on it.

“It’s crazy, just crazy.”

Latest headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!