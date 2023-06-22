Kesha, Dr. Luke settle defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK — In a joint statement on Thursday, Dr. Luke and Kesha agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit.

In a joint statement on Kesha and Dr. Luke’s social media accounts, they agreed “to a joint resolution of the lawsuit,” The New York Times reported. The lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial next month in New York following delays over the last few years.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter in my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” Kesha said in the statement.

Producer and songwriter Dr. Luke dropped the defamation lawsuit from 2014 against popstar Kesha who had reportedly accused him of rape, the Times reported. The announcement put an end to nearly a decade of legal issues between the two. No criminal charges were ever filed in this case.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well,” Dr. Luke added in the statement.

Terms of the deal have not been released aside from them both agreeing to the settlement, The Associated Press reported.

Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Pink, Avril Lavigne, Adam Levine, and Taio Cruz were some of the other artists who provided sworn statements or testimony in this case, according to the AP.

Kesha’s earliest hits were produced by Dr. Luke, the AP reported. Dr. Luke’s label signed her at the age of 18.

Dr. Luke or Lukaz Gottwald produced hits for other artists including Perry, Flor Rida, and many more. He has received multiple Grammy nominations and has won pop songwriter of the year at the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers on multiple occasions, the AP said.

Kesha sued Dr. Luke in 2014 for allegedly drugging and raping her nine years prior which impacted their working relationship, the AP reported. Dr. Luke has never been criminally charged but did sue her back claiming that she made “completely untrue and deeply hurtful” claims against him.













