Kitten rescued by first responders after getting stuck in storm drain

A kitten was found Friday afternoon stuck in a storm drain in Clermont County, Ohio.

Kitten rescued by first responders after getting stuck in storm drain A kitten was found Friday afternoon stuck in a storm drain in Clermont County, Ohio. (Miami Township Fire & EMS/Miami Township Fire & EMS)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A kitten was found Friday afternoon stuck in a storm drain in Clermont County, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

The kitten was found in a storm drain by State Route 131, according to WHIO.

First responders with Miami Township Fire & EMS were called to assist in rescuing the kitten.

“Thankfully the kitten was successfully rescued by Firefighter/Paramedic Lynch. It was unhappy but healthy,” Miami Township Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post.

The kitten is reportedly getting taken care of by a resident in the area, according to WHIO.

It is not clear how long the kitten was in the storm drain or how long it was in there.

It is also not clear if the kitten sustained any injuries but the rescue was successful.

Latest headlines:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!