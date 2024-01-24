Knott’s Berry Farm products will no longer be sold at grocery stores

Knott's Berry Farm: The food brand is discontinuing the sale of its jams, jellies and cookies at grocery stores. (Knott's Berry Farm)

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Knott’s Berry Farms products will be taken off the shelves of grocery stores.

The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns the grocery store brand, posted a notice on its website on Monday.

“Knott’s Berry Farm brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold,” the notice stated.

Brands discontinued will include Knott’s Berry Farms’ jams, jellies, preserves and cookies, KTTV reported.

“The decision to discontinue our Knott’s Berry Farm products is in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential,” a J.M. Smucker Company representative told “Today.” “We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings.”

J.M. Smucker acquired the Knott’s Berry Farm food brand in 2008 from ConAgra Foods Inc., according to KCAL-TV.

Jams and preserves will still be available under the “Berry Market” label and can be bought through the Knott’s Berry Farm online marketplace tab.

The website continues to offer an assortment of cookies, jams, salad dressings, syrups and tea, KTTV reported.

The brand and Knott’s Berry Farm, a theme park in Buena Park, California, that is owned by Cedar Fair, an entertainment company, “Today” reported. Both entities were originally owned by the same company, but the theme park no longer has any affiliation with the grocery store brand.

Knott’s Berry Farm was founded in 1923 by Walter and Cordelia Knott, according to KTTV.

