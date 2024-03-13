Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts plus new flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Feeling lucky? Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days early with free doughnuts and new flavors.

From March 15 through March 17, Krispy Kreme is offering a free green original glazed doughnut for those wearing green in-shop or through the drive-thru.

No purchase is necessary for the free doughnut, according to the doughnut chain. It is only available at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

“Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Get ready to sham-rock your taste buds,” the company said on Instagram.

Krispy Kreme is also offering four new flavors for the holiday:

  • The Luck of the Rainbow doughnut is a glazed doughnut with green frosting and rainbow sprinkles with a buttercream cloud.
  • The Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme is an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme filling, covered in white icing and green drizzles, the company said. You also can’t forget the St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles.
  • The Plaid Party Doughnut is an unglazed doughnut with white Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing with green icing drizzled on it.
  • The Shooting Shamrock Doughnut is a glazed doughnut that is dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl and a shamrock sprinkle, according to Krispy Kreme.

The four new flavors were first made available at stores on March 11 and are available for a limited time, according to People.

