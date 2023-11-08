‘The Legend of Zelda’ to be made into live-action movie

The Legend of Zelda Adelaide, Australia - February 23, 2016: A studio shot of a Gold The Legend of Zelda Nintendo 64 Cartridge,isolated on a white background. A popular game console sold by nintendo worldwide between 1996 and 2003. Nintendo 64 games are now highly sought after collectables. (CTRPhotos/Getty Images)

Nintendo announced Wednesday that it has plans to develop a live-action movie of “The Legend of Zelda.”

The movie will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., according to Nintendo. Arad produced every live-action “Spider-Man” movie and the “Spider-Verse” animated movies, Variety reported.

“I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now,” Miyamoto wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” Miyamoto continued, according to CNN.

The director of “Maze Runner,” Wes Ball, will direct the movie, People Magazine reported.

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” Nintendo said.

The movie plans come after the success of “Super Mario Bros. Movie” that starred Chris Pratt, Variety reported.

Nintendo first released the classic “Zelda” game in 1986. It follows Link, who must defeat Ganon on his journey to rescue Zelda, the Princess of Hyrule, according to an official synopsis per CNN. Over the last 38 years, there have been at least 20 new versions of the game, with the most recent, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” which came out last May.

Plot and casting for the upcoming “Zelda” movie have not been released, according to Variety.

