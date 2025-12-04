Legendary guitarist Steve Cropper dead at 84

The legendary guitarist who played for Booker T and the M.G.'s and influenced a generation of musicians, died on Dec. 3. He was 84.

Steve Cropper, the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame guitarist, singer and producer who helped define the “Memphis soul” sound with Stax Records during the 1960s and ‘70s, died Wednesday. He was 84.

Cropper, whose distinctive guitar playing fueled hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the MG’s, died at a rehabilitation facility in Memphis, Tennessee. His death was confirmed by his wife, Angel Cropper, who did not provide a cause.

Cropper was staying at the facility after a recent fall, according to longtime associate Eddie Gore. The guitarist had been working on new music when he visited, according to Gore.

In a statement, Cropper’s family announced his death “with profound sadness.”

“Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world,” the statement read.

“While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music.

“Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensures that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations to come.”

Cropper, who was the founding guitarist for Stax Records’ house band, co-wrote the funky hit “Green Onions” in 1962 for Booker T. and the MG’s, “In the Midnight Hour” for Pickett and “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” for Redding.

His crisp, ringing guitar lead also opened the 1966 hit “Soul Man,” by Sam & Dave. Sam Moore shouts “Play it Steve,” to Cropper during mid-song as the guitarist launched into a soaring riff.

“Green Onions” and ”Soul Man" both topped the R&B charts.

Cropper reprised “Soul Man” in “The Blues Brothers” movie in 1980 with Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in the title roles. He played the role of “The Colonel” in the movie.

“Duck (Dunn, MG’s bassist) and I got a lot of flak” for “The Blues Brothers,” Cropper told Rolling Stone in a 2024 interview. “They said, ‘What are you guys doing, playing with a couple of crazy comedians?’

“I said, ‘Get out of here. You gotta be nuts. Off the bat, you don’t know that John, before Second City, was fronting a band, playing drums and singing? And Dan is really is playing harmonica.”

After his time at Stax Records, Cropper moved to Los Angeles and became an in-demand session guitarist. He played on tracks by John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell and Rod Stewart.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a rhythm player,” Cropper said in an interview with Guitar.com in 2021. “I get off on the fact that I can play something over and over and over, while other guitar players don’t want to even know about that. They won’t even play the same riff or the same lick twice.”

Cropper also produced several albums during his career, working with John Mellencamp, the Jeff Beck Group, Poco and John Prine.

Cropper and the MG’s also toured with Neil Young and backed the singer-songwriter on his 2002 album, “Are You Passionate?”

Cropper was born near Dora, Missouri, on Oct. 21, 1941. He moved with his family to Memphis when he was 9 and received his first guitar through the mail when he was 14, according to his website, playitsteve.com.

During his teens, he co-founded the Mar-Keys and the group recorded the instrumental hit, “Last Night,” for Stax Records in 1961.

The band backed musicians at Stax’s studio and then rebranded themselves as “Booker T. & the MG’s,” a group fronted by keyboardist Booker T. Jones.

“I don’t care about being center stage,” Cropper once said, according to Rolling Stone. “I’m a band member, always been a band member.”

A two-time Grammy Award winner, Cropper also received the Grammys’ lifetime achievement award in 2007. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Booker T. and the MG’s in 1992. He was also enshrined into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, asked once about Cropper’s ability, said simply, “Perfect, man.”

On a YouTube instructional video, guitarist Joe Bonamassa said Cropper’s moves are often copied.

“If you haven’t heard the name Steve Cropper, you’ve heard him in song,” Bonamassa said.

