Liam Payne hospitalized with kidney infection, postpones tour

Liam Payne announced that “a serious kidney infection” that caused him to be hospitalized forced him to postpone his South American tour.

Payne, 29, a former member of the pop boy band One Direction, posted a video message on Friday on his Instagram account, telling fans that his doctor told him to recover before returning to the road.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Payne wrote in the caption of his post. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

The tour, in support of Payne’s “LP1,” album, had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other cities on the tour included stops in São Paulo, Brazil; Bogotá, Colombia; Santiago, Chile; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The tour was scheduled to end on Sept. 12 in Mexico City, the entertainment news website reported.

The “Strip That Down” singer asked ticketholders to wait for information concerning refunds, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you guys soon,” Payne said on Instagram. “Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show.”

