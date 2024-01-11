Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir to be published in October

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir is expected to be posthumously released in the fall.

Presley’s eldest of four children, actor Riley Keough helped put Presley’s memoir together, according to The Associated Press. The memoir is currently untitled but expected to be released on Oct. 15.

Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, according to CNN.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough said in a statement, according to the AP. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Before Presley died last January at the age of 54, she reportedly asked her daughter, Keough, to help her finish the book, People Magazine reported.

She was hospitalized after an apparent cardiac arrest and died hours later on Jan. 12, 2023, CNN reported. An autopsy determined her cause of death was from “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”

After Presley died, Keough started to listen to tapes that Presley recorded. According to People Magazine, the tapes included Presley’s relationship with her father, Elvis, her time at Graceland, her relationship with Priscilla Presley. They also included her marriages to Nicholas Cage and Michael Jackson as well as the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

“We are so honored to publish Lisa Marie’s memoir with Riley’s thoughtful collaboration, Sanyu Dillon, President of Random House Group, says in the statement obtained by People Magazine. “Lisa Marie led a truly singular life, and we know this book, brought to publication with the guidance of her daughter, will be a beautiful legacy not only for her children but for the generations of people who have loved her.”

Lisa Marie Presley: Lisa Marie Presley and her parents, Elvis and Priscilla Presley, on Feb. 13, 1968. (Keystone/Getty Images)

